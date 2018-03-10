Canada’s Worst Driver Is Looking For Nominees From Victoria.

Canada’s Worst Driver is looking for “bad drivers” for it’s 14th season and are casting their eyes at Victoria.

Friends of drivers can nominate them at via a questionnaire for the show here: www.canadasworstdriver.ca.

With questions like “what’s it like when you two are in the car together?”, “how would you describe their personality?”, “Why are you nominating them (or yourself) for Canada’s Worst Driver?” you can tell they are shooting for light fun.

Nominations are being accepted until March 31st, and the show is expected to be filmed over the summer.

~Graham