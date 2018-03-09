New Music From Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats did alright with their breakout tune about Rateliff’s struggle with alcoholism, S.O.B. — it’s still one of the most asked-for records here at The Q. And on his second Stax/Concord album with those Night Sweats, Tearing At The Seams, he continues to teeter on the edge of hipster territory with more retro-tinged roadhouse music.

As befits someone who’s recording on that most iconic Memphis record label, Rateliff rolls out more sax-infused R&B nuggets on this disc, and gives some of the retro-esque tracks a bit of an electronic update, as on the lead single, You Worry Me.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo