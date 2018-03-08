New Song From Shinedown – “Devil”.

Shinedown has set May 4th as the release date for its sixth studio album, titled Attention Attention. The first single from the disc, called “Devil,” is out now along with an accompanying music video. The record is described by frontman Brent Smith as the band’s “most raw and personal to date.”

Other tracks on the 14-song LP include “The Entrance,” “Black Soul,” “Kill Your Conscience,” “Pyro,” “Monsters,” “Darkside,” “Creatures,” “Evolve,” “Get Up,” “Special,” “The Human Radio,” “Brilliant” and the title cut.

Shinedown will hit the road for a world tour in support of the new disc starting on March 23rd in Deadwood, South Dakota. The band will also head out on a co-headlining run with Godsmack in July.

~Graham