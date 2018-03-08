International Women’s Day Arts Performance At Centennial Square

International Women’s Day was established in 1911 as a major day of global celebration for the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future. It’s a day on which women from around the world unite in thoughts, prayers, struggles, hopes and dreams. Women’s accomplishments in education, business, science, art, medicine, public service, athletics, and every other field have made our world better and stronger. While we recognize the advancement of women around the world, the truth is that the world is still at least 100 years away from global gender equality.

Everyone is invited to an inclusive arts performance celebrating women in Centennial Square today from 330pm til 700pm. The program includes: