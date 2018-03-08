International Women’s Day Arts Performance At Centennial Square

International Women’s Day was established in 1911 as a major day of global celebration for the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future. It’s a day on which women from around the world unite in thoughts, prayers, struggles, hopes and dreams. Women’s accomplishments in education, business, science, art, medicine, public service, athletics, and every other field have made our world better and stronger. While we recognize the advancement of women around the world, the truth is that the world is still at least 100 years away from global gender equality.
Everyone is invited to an inclusive arts performance celebrating women in Centennial Square today from 330pm til 700pm. The program includes:
- Brianna Dick from the Songhees First Nations and Trudy Spiller
- Linda Rogers-Poet with mandolin accompaniment
- Virgo Rising
- Yvonne Blomer -Victoria Poet Laureate 2015-2018
- Young IWD Dancers
- Raging Grannies
- Olivia Kompier-slam poet
- Rama DeLaRosa and the Sisters of Mercy
- Cindy Sue
- Vic Horvath on Acoustic Guitar
- Alison Ward -Pacific Opera Company
- Vancouver’s The Re:Sisters
- Carolyn Mark on acoustic guitar
- The Female Improvisors
- Peach Guevara
- Ann-Bernice -Slam poet
