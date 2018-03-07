The Pacific Rim Whale Festival, Starring Cetaceans And David Gogo, Who Is Not A Cetacean

The 32nd annual Pacific Rim Whale Festival kicks off this Saturday in Ucluelet and Tofino, and runs until Sunday March 25. Saturday March 17, the spectacular Black Rock Resort will be the scene of the Saint Patrick’s Day Barnacle Bluegrass event, featuring David Gogo. For your $25 tickets, call 250 726 4800.

WhaleFest features kids’ activities, music, panel discussions on topics like global warming, and much more. Oh, and chowder. Lots and lots of chowder.

Love, Dr. Scott James



