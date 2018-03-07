new year: The Cranberries final album with Dolores O’Riordan & reissue

The late Dolores O’Riordan was recording tracks for a new album with The Cranberries before her death. The new material reportedly will be released “early next year,” according to the band.

The band revealed in a statement that a new album had been in progress since last year, with vocals already recorded by O’Riordan. On January 15th 2018, O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room. She was 46.

With the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (1993), The Cranberries have announced a special version of the album, featuring remastered tracks and unreleased material.

The anniversary project, which was initially stopped after O’Riordan’s passing, is now a go. Read the band’s plans as announced on their official Facebook page.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the release of our debut album “Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we”. In recent weeks we have had a number of media enquiries asking if we were planning anything to commemorate this milestone.

We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly re mastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album. We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores’ passing in January we put the entire project on hold.

In recent weeks we revisited this. After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started. We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.

We will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals. All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year.

We will keep you all up to date as things progress.

-Noel, Mike and Ferg