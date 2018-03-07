B.C. Gov. Announces Public Consultation On Ticket Scalping.

The B.C. government has announced a plan to crack down on online ticket scalping, in the hopes of making tickets to popular events more easily available to the general public.

“Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers,” said solicitor general Mike Farnworth in a statement.

“The action we’re taking is aimed at protecting people from unscrupulous scalpers and unfair practices that shut average people out from events in B.C.”

The first step of the plan is an online survey, which can be taken here. The survey will be open for three weeks and the government will then issue a report in the summer.

British Columbia currently has no laws against ticket scalping.

~Graham