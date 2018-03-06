Robert Plant Hatches Plans For A North American Tour

Mr. Led Zeppelin will be schlepping around North America this summer in support of his latest album Carry Fire. Robert Plant‘s trek with his Sensational Space Shifters kicks off in Atlanta Friday June 08, and includes a stop in Toronto Friday June 15. Following that, he’ll be back to the United States for a few more shows, and then will wrap things up in Vancouver on Friday June 29.

A few special guests will be on board, including Elle King, Sheryl Crow, Jon Langford, Jim James, Los Lobos and Lucinda Williams. Crow is the opener for the Toronto show, and Plant will go solo in Vancouver as part of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

Tour dates:

06/08 Atlanta, GA – Venue to be determined with Elle King

06/10 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway with Elle King

06/12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion with Sheryl Crow

06/13 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium with Sheryl Crow

06/15 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage with Sheryl Crow

06/17 Chicago, IL – Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion with Jon Langford

06/19 Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater with Seth Lakeman

06/21 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre with Jim James

06/23 Stateline, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena with Seth Lakeman and Los Lobos

06/24 Pasadena, CA – Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival

06/26 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield with Lucinda Williams

06/27 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre with Lucinda Williams

06/29 Vancouver, BC – Vancouver International Jazz Festival

