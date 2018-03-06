Metallica To Make Whiskey… Um, In The Jar-Oh.

Metallica is getting into the whiskey business. (No report on the actual name yet, but I suggest Molly’s Chamber.)

On the latest episode of The WhiskyCast, veteran distiller Dave Pickerell revealed that he’s teaming up with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to create their own whiskey. Pickerell, formerly a master distiller for the Maker’s Mark brand, plans on building a new distillery for the group to create their juice from scratch as well.

Pickerell added that the distillery would likely be located in either Louisville, Nashville or the band’s native Bay Area. Metallica has previously put its brand on a limited-edition beer manufactured by Budweiser for the Canadian market.

Here is more reading on el’ subject.

~Graham