C. Saanich youth faces charges after alleged threat to school

Central Saanich police say they arrested a youth in connection to a threatening social media post aimed at Stelley’s Secondary school.

Police say the alleged social media post shows a youth firing a weapon into a small target with the caption “practicing for school.”

The youth was arrested on Monday and released on conditions and promise to appear in court.

“The CSPS thoroughly investigates all reports of threats to our schools and our community” said Youth Resource Officer Michelle Joyce in a release. “We also encourage parents to speak with their children about appropriate use of social media.”

Police are recommending charges of uttering threats and mischief.