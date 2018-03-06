BC to clamp down on “price gouging ticket scalpers”

The B.C. Government says it’s taking steps to clamp down on high-priced ticket scalping to make live-event tickets more affordable.

The first step the government is taking is starting with three-week survey hear about experiences with ticket buying, reselling, and buying from resellers.

“Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers,” said Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. “The action we’re taking is aimed at protecting people from unscrupulous scalpers and unfair practices that shut average people out from events in B.C.”

The public consultation will look to find out specifics on how people feel about parts of the ticket-buying process, such as:

* how often they purchase event tickets (from resellers, online, through a venue, etc.);

* experiences reselling tickets; and

* what changes are needed to improve the fairness in the buying and selling process.

Two of the things being looked at are “price-gouging scalpers’ and ticket bots.