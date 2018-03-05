Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 030818 -- International Women's Day

Given the current state of affairs, International Women’s Day 2018 is one of the most significant IWDs yet, if not the most significant. With that in mind, I’m devoting this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday to female artists: solo, members of all-female bands, or bands with a female lead vocalist.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

