Niagara St. in James Bay used for pipe construction

By Art Aronson
March 05, 2018 10:15 am
The construction that will shutoff a good portion of Niagara Street in James Bay, Victoria starts Monday.

The shutdown of Niagara Street between St. Lawrence Street and South Turner Street is to make way for construction of a huge pipe that will be used for the CRD’s Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The construction is expected to take up to six weeks.

Eventually, the pipe will be placed underground between Ogden Point and McLoughlin Point.

According to the City of Victoria, buses will be detoured, and garbage and recycling pickups will continue.

