By Ryan Awram
-
March 05, 2018 01:18 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
looking for a workout? Try 1st Annual Another Brick in Nepal Trail Run in East Sooke (Mar.11)

The first sanctioned race in East Sooke Park is coming up Sunday March 11. Run the 5km or 10km route trail run with ocean views.

100% of all race proceeds go to Another Brick In Nepal – Canada. The registered non-profit society is raising money to build schools in earthquake ravaged areas of Nepal.

On April 25, 2015, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Nepal. 9,000 people were killed and over 23,000 were injured. Over 900,000 homes were destroyed and entire villages flattened in the areas around Kathmandu. A second major earthquake severely damaged the area.

For more information on the Another Brick In Nepal – Canada, and to pre-register for the run, click this link. You can also find their page on Facebook.

