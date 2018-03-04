Vancouver Police Department “Volunteer Drinkers Needed”

The Vancouver PD put out a call offering booze and pizza to citizens! Sounds like an ill-fated trap, right? Not really. It was so the VPD recruits could conduct sobriety tests for training purposes.

The sobriety tests were three-fold: an eye examination, a walk and turn test, and a one leg stand test.

8 to 10 volunteers were required to drink hard alcohol (no beer or wine) then soak it up with pizza afterwards. Things wrapped up by 4pm and the volunteers were driven home. Yes, they had to sign a waiver promising not to drive for the rest of the day.

And as expected on social media, the comments were on point.

More info here from narcity.com

~Megan