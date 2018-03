Jack White is streaming audio of the track “Over And Over And Over” via an animated video as the latest preview to his forthcoming album “Boarding House Reach.”

Due March 23, White self-produced this album, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

White will support “Boarding House Reach” with an extensive North American tour that is in Vancouver, Rogers Arena on August 12th.



~Graham