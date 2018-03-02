Skip to Content
memorial service for ex-premier Dave Barrett, Sat. March 3rd at UVic

By Ryan Awram
-
March 02, 2018 01:30 pm
A state memorial service for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett has been set for 10am on Saturday, March 3rd at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium.

The service is open to the public.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 4th in Vancouver. NDP leader John Horgan and former premiers Dan Miller and Glen Clark plan to speak at the Croatian Cultural Centre on Commercial Drive.

Barrett, B.C.’s first NDP premier, died Feb. 2 at the age of 87. He had Alzheimer’s disease.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C., the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion or a charity of choice.

An online book of condolences has been set up at forms.gov.bc.ca/governments/condolence-message.

