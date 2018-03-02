Skip to Content
Beer Or Band For Tickets To Victoria Beer Week “Friday Night Casks” Event.

By Graham Caddy
-
March 02, 2018 10:51 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

At 7:15AM daily, win tickets to the “Friday Night Casks” event at Victoria Beer Week!

The ever-popular cask night celebrates craft beer creativity with a selection of 25 unique cask-conditioned beers from BC breweries, along with food from the Victoria Public Market’s fantastic vendors.

Each morning Ed will request that you please be the correct caller number to 250-475-1003. You then get to play. Just identify the actual beer out of the names we give you and if you are correct, you win.

Cheers and good luck.

~Graham

Comments are closed.

