The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 030118 -- Artists Who've Played At Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Rod Stewart got the ball rolling on Saturday March 26 2005, even before they’d finished hammering the place together. Since then, Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has seen a whole lot of high profile artists grace its stage, and they’re not slowing down yet: Bryan Adams will bring The Ultimate Tour to SOFMC Tuesday June 05.

On your next Rockline Theme Thursday, we’ll be playing songs from artists who have appeared there over the years, and there are plenty from which to choose.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



