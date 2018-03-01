Lengthy lockdown at a school in Brentwood Bay over

There was lengthy lockdown of Bayside Middle School in Central Saanich on Thursday morning.

Central Saanich Police were called to the school for reports of a possibly armed and suspicious man on campus at around 11:15am Thursday morning.

Central Saanich Police are investigating a suspicious circumstance near Bayside Middle School, as a precaution the school has enacted its lockdown procedure. We will provide updates as they come available. — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) March 1, 2018

A K-9 team and officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit searched the grounds for nearly four hours while students and faculty were kept inside the school.

Anxious parents and care-givers were forced to wait outside of the school grounds to pick up their children.

One student needed medical attention for a panic attack according to police but was conscious.

UPDATE: A Bayside student is receiving medical attention, no other students affected, we hope to have information for parent pick up shortly. — CS Police Service (@cspoliceservice) March 1, 2018

Police were unable to locate a suspect in the end.

Parents were invited for a debrief of the days events by police afterwards.