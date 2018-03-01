Skip to Content
Lengthy lockdown at a school in Brentwood Bay over

By Art Aronson
-
March 01, 2018 03:55 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada
There was lengthy lockdown of Bayside Middle School in Central Saanich on Thursday morning.

Central Saanich Police were called to the school for reports of a possibly armed and suspicious man on campus at around 11:15am Thursday morning.

A K-9 team and officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit searched the grounds for nearly four hours while students and faculty were kept inside the school.

Anxious parents and care-givers were forced to wait outside of the school grounds to pick up their children.

One student needed medical attention for a panic attack according to police but was conscious.

Police were unable to locate a suspect in the end.

Parents were invited for a debrief of the days events by police afterwards.

