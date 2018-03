Six year old Landen Alexa is dealing with a potentially life-threatening disease — systemic-onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis — and the mind-numbing costs of his treatment are not covered by insurance. The Q‘s Chris The Roadie will be Sooke-bound this Saturday to help out with the Love For Landen benefit event, and we¬† hope you can join him and lend your support as well.

There’s more information on sJIA here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



