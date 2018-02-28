Would You Like To Play? Win Your Spark Festival Tickets From Scott James

The play’s the thing, as the Spark Festival returns to the Belfry Theatre Thursday March 08 through Sunday March 25, featuring free miniplays and play readings, Belfry 101 Live, professional development workshops and of course a big selection of new plays.

Win your tickets Monday February 26 through Friday March 02 with The Q’s Play Song. Each day between 1pm and 2pm, I’ll roll out a song which mentions “play” in its title; if you’re caller nine at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, I’ll set you up with a couple of Spark vouchers, which you can redeem for tickets to a performance of your choice (note: reservations will be required).

Monday’s Play Song: Wild Cherry — Play That Funky Music

Tuesday’s Play Song: Doucette — Mama Let Him Play

Wednesday’s Play Song: John Mellencamp — Play Guitar

