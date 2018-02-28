Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria.

Photograph by Darren Stone, Times Colonist.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of Vancouver Island advising residents to prepare for gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour in some areas.

An intense frontal system approaching the BC Coast will spread strong southeasterly winds to some inner south coast regions starting later this morning. Southeasterly winds 70 gusting to 90 km/h will affect Victoria region near Haro Strait, southern sections of the Southern Gulf Islands, exposed coastal sections of the Sunshine Coast and east Vancouver Island.

The strongest winds are expected to subside through this evening.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

~Graham