Keith Richards Throws Substantial Shade At Mick Jagger, Figures That Might Not Be A Wise Career Move, Apologizes

While chatting with WSJ Magazine hacks for a piece in their Men’s Style issue, noted colorful person and accomplished axe-slinger Keith Richards gave Mick Jagger a right good dragging, calling hm a “randy old bastard” and opining that it’s “time for the snip”. That was Keef‘s way of saying that at 73, Mick shouldn’t be still having children (his eighth arrived last year) — although he did admit to being “an opinionated bastard”.

Richards has now walked the comments back, saying in a media release, “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologized to him in person.” Alright, then. The decision ball regarding a vasectomy will remain in Mick’s court. Haha.

This isn’t the first time vitriol has been flung about between Mick ‘n Keith: Jagger was none too pleased about some of the juicy bits in Richards’ memoir, Life. However, they appear to be able to keep their differences outside the band for the most part, which is a handy knack to have.

The Rolling Stones recently announced that they’ll be hitting the road again; No Filter, which is their first tour of the UK in 13 years, will see them hitting 11 cities beginning in May.

