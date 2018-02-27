Led Zeppelin Stop Jason Bonham Using Led Zeppelin Experience Name.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience recently changed its name to Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, and it appears the directive came from Led Zeppelin themselves.

Jason, the son of Zeppelin drummer John Bonham who died in 1980, said the original band plans to use “Led Zeppelin Experience” in a campaign marking its 50th anniversary this year. “I was like, ‘Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE,’” Bonham said. “One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year.

We’re planning to get together and talk about it,” Robert Plant said when asked about anniversary plans recently. More on that here.

That somewhat sounds positive towards some type of reunion for the 50th.

~Graham