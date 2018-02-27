Greta Van Fleet Get A Fairly Large Invite From Elton John.

Greta Van Fleet have been invited to perform with Elton John at his annual charity Oscars viewing party this Sunday (March 4th).

Elton personally phoned the Michigan-based band last month to invite them to play at the event, which he has hosted to raise money for his AIDS foundation since 1993. It’s now been confirmed that the up-and-coming rock quartet will jam with Elton as well.

“I remember the moment,” Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka said. “It was about 10AM and management calls and says, ‘Hey boys, you have a call coming from England in a little while.’

“He asked us if we wanted to play at his Oscar after party,” said Kiszka, who along with his brothers and bandmates, was introduced to John’s music through his mother.

Unsurprisingly, “the first call I made afterward was to my mother,” he added. “It was a great moment. We’re bringing our mothers!”

Greta Van Fleet will reportedly play for about an hour, with John joining them for the last few songs.