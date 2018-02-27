Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers talks about battles with drug addiction

Chili Peppers bassist Flea has spoken out about his past battles with addiction to warn others of the dangers of prescription drugs.

The bassist wrote an account for Time Magazine as part of their series documenting the prescription drugs crisis.

“I’ve been around substance abuse since the day I was born,” said Flea. “All the adults in my life regularly numbed themselves to ease their troubles, and alcohol or drugs were everywhere, always. I started smoking weed when I was eleven, and then proceeded to snort, shoot, pop, smoke, drop and dragon chase my way through my teens and twenties.”