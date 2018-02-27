Escaped sheep attacks children in Nanaimo

RCMP say two day-care aged children and their daycare operator were randomly attacked this afternoon by a male sheep.

Officers say Moses managed to slip through a hole in its fencing and then, for reasons unknown, charged the two nearby children and a woman.

All three were knocked to the ground but soon managed to make their way from the area and called 911.

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt, and the sheep was put back in it’s fenced area.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and the owner was genuinely upset and remorseful for the actions of one of her animals and has taken corrective measures to ensure Moses does not escape again,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release.