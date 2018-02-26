The Forthcoming Album Of Covers Of Johnny Cash Material Will Include A Previously Unheard Chris Cornell Tune

Johnny Cash, who passed away in 2003, could have been 86 today, and we have word that his You Never Really Knew My Mind, as covered by Chris Cornell, will appear on the upcoming Johnny Cash: Forever Words album, which contains letters, lyrics, and poems written by The Man In Black and set to music by a Who’s Who of artists.

The track was one of Cornell’s last solo recordings prior to his untimely death, and was recorded at Cash Cabin Studio in Johnny’s neighborhood, Hendersonville Tennessee. At the time, Cornell paid tribute to the legend: “I met the man once or twice in my life, and he was so gracious and he was such an influence on me as a musician. And he also covered a song that I wrote [Soundgarden’s Rusty Cage]. Since that time, I’ve felt like he’s maybe one of the bigger presences in my life, in terms of artists that I’m a fan of.”

The new album will drop Friday April 06. Along with Cornell’s, it features contributions from Rosanne Cash, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and many others, and was coproduced by Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash, who says in a media release, “I met Chris backstage in the early 1990s when my father performed a show in Seattle. Chris told me then that he had been a fan of my father even when most of his friends listened to hard rock. When I was conceiving this album years later, I reached out to him and he was excited and honored to be involved. Chris connected deeply with my father’s words, and his finished version of ‘You Never Knew My Mind’ tied his own life experience to my father’s on an honest level.”

Here’s what you’ll find on Johnny Cash: Forever Words:

Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson – ‘Forever/I Still Miss Someone’

Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves – ‘To June This Morning’

Brad Paisley – ‘Gold All Over The Ground’

Chris Cornell – ‘You Never Knew My Mind’

Alison Krauss and Union Station – ‘The Captain’s Daughter’

T. Bone Burnett – ‘Jellico Coal Man’

Rosanne Cash – ‘The Walking Wounded’

John Mellencamp – ‘Them Double Blues’

Jewel – ‘Body On Body’

Elvis Costello – ‘I’ll Still Love You’

Carlene Carter – ‘June’s Sundown’

Dailey & Vincent – ‘He Bore It All’

I’m With Her – ‘Chinky Pin Hill’

Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Any Sun – ‘Goin’, Goin’, Gone’

The Jayhawks – ‘What Would I Dreamer Do?’

Jamey Johnson – ‘Spirit Rider’

