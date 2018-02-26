Tessa & Scott are coming to skate in Victoria this spring

The most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history are coming to Victoria in May. This year’s Stars on Ice 12-city tour will feature a number of Canada’s top skaters including Canadian gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Victoria will be able to see the pair’s chemistry on-ice at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre on May 15th. Find tickets here.

Their first-place wins in ice dancing and team figure skating in South Korea brought their total Olympic medal count to five.

Stars On Ice will also feature Pyeongchang Olympians Patrick Chan, and duo Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford. Canadian skating legend Elvis Stojko will also skate at the Victoria event.