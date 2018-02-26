Dozens of people have been injured, some of them critically, in a major pileup on B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway.

Two coach buses, two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved in a collision north of Hope, B.C., at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, officials say. Ground and air ambulances transported 29 people to hospital, while another 136 were taken to warming centres in the area. The conditions of those taken to hospital range from stable to critical.

Officials shut down the affected stretch of highway overnight.

Paramedics say one person had been trapped in a vehicle after the crash, and they were taken to hospital in serious condition.

One bus passenger said the crash seemed surreal. “There was lots of emotion, lots of panic,” said Lacey Shepherd, who was trapped aboard a bus for two-and-a-half hours. “It felt like I was just watching a movie I was in.”

Some northbound lanes were reopened in the morning, but no estimate has been provided as to when southbound traffic will be allowed through. Officials are expected to provide an update on its full re-opening around 7 a.m. Pacific Time.

~Graham