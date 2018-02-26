This spring join The Q!s Ed Bain, Cliff LeQuesne, Scott James, Ryan Awram, Shayne K, Lauren, Megan and Chris the Roadie as they get out of the studio and roll out in our 30th Anniversary Q-Maro to locations around Victoria for Junk In The Trunk!

We’ll roll out our game twice a day starting March 5! Listen to find out where we’ll be that day- you can also check out the times and locations where we’ll be below.

Choose the cash envelope and there will be anywhere from $5 – $300!

Choose the trunk you could win some amazing prizes, including concert tickets, cutting edge electronics, gas and groceries!

But if it’s junk… you may end up with air fresheners, loose change, a box of Kleenex – well, you get the idea. Three weeks to play, two times a day until March 23. That’s over 30 chances to win!

That is, assuming we can get the Camaro to start.

LOCATIONS AND TIMES WILL BE POSTED BY SATURDAY, MARCH 3.