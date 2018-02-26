Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

George remembered by Paul on Harrison’s 75th Birthday

By Ryan Awram
-
February 26, 2018 11:46 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
George remembered by Paul on Harrison's 75th Birthday

Paul McCartney and George Harrison’s widow and son remembered the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday, February 25th.

“Happy Birthday Georgie. Wonderful memories,” McCartney tweeted along with a black and white photograph of the two.

Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, and his son, Dhani, tweeted an invitation for fans to celebrate George’s birthday by watching a video of Billy Preston and Eric Clapton performing the Harrison song “Isn’t It a Pity” at the Concert for George in 2002.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More