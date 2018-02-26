Gas prices to shoot up in greater Victoria and south B.C.

Gas prices in Greater Victoria are expected to shoot up by more than ten cents in the next couple days.

Senior Petroleum Analysts Dan McTeague at Gas Buddy.com says we are likely to see prices shoot to around $1.42 a litre within the next two or three days.

“There are a lot of reasons for this but the wholesale price of gas has shot up. This has been brought on first and foremost by the shutdown of the gas refinery in Burnaby (Parkland Fuel Corporation) which is not expected to back into production for maybe three weeks.”

This means stations have had to buy gas from U.S. refineries at a more expensive cost.

“Metro Vancouver is seeing the same rise in prices,” added McTeague

McTeague warns with the implementation of the provincial gas raise of two cents starting in April and the regular summer hike in prices, we could be in for the new normal for a while here.