New (and dead) to Netflix March 2018

Spring is on the way but until then, there’s Netflix. You’ll notice that March is the month of the Fast and Furious franchise, Benji, and Underworld. They’re all headed to Netflix.

There’s some shows leaving in March so if any of these are on your “list” then it’s time to get watching before they up and leave.

March 1

12 Years a Slave

Heartland Seasons 1-8

March 4

Prison Break Seasons 1-4

Angel Seasons 1-5

Roswell Seasons 1-3

March 6

The Finest Hours

March 9

Daddy’s Home

March 16

The Godfather trilogy

March 20

Zootopia

March 31

Zoolander 2

Now what’s headed to Netflix?

March 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Adel Karam: Live From Beirut

Casino

Fast and the Furious (2001)

Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five

Love Beats Rhymes

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9

Sisters

Sleeping With Other People

Steve Jobs

Stomp the Yard

The Forest

The Rundown

The Tale of Desperaux

True to the Game

March 2

Girls Incarcerated Season 1

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 5

March 3

The Stanford Prison Experiment

March 4

Expedition China

March 5

Broadchurch Season 3

The Brothers Grimm

March 6

Borderline Season 1

The Brothers Grimsby

Benji (1974)

Benji: Off the leash

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

March 8

Ladies First

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2

March 9

Collateral: Limited Series

Love Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed it Season 1

The Outsiders (Netflix Original)

Transformers: The Last Knight

Trolls The Beat Goes On! Season 2

Wind River

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

March 13

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

St. Vincent

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 1

March 15

Before the Flood

Tabula Rasa Season 1

The Hollywood Masters Season 2

March 16

Benji (Netflix Original)

Edha Season 1

Hitman’s Bodyguard

On My Block Season 1

Spirit Riding Free Season 4



Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Wild Wild Country Season 1

March 20

The Standups Season 2

March 21

Bob the Builder Mega Machines

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments Season 3

March 23

Alexa & Katie Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged Season 2

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Race

Roxanne Roxanne

Requim Season 1

Santa Clarita Diet Season 2

SWORDGAI The Animation Part 1

The Mechanism Season 1

March 29

Alias Grace: Limited Series

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2

Eye in the Sky

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Rapture Season 1

Trailer Park Boys Season 12

The Titan

Trump: An American Dream Season 1

March 31

A Walk Among The Tombstones

Bewitched

Catfish

Clerks 2

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hairspray (2007)

Hanna

Let Me In (2010)

Lucky Number Slevin

Pandorum

RV

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Back-Up Plan

The Crazies

The Fifth Element

The Man

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Winter’s Bone

You Me Her Seasons 1-3

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Source: MobileSyrup and Mtlblog