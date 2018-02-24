New (and dead) to Netflix March 2018

Spring is on the way but until then, there’s Netflix. You’ll notice that March is the month of the Fast and Furious franchise, Benji, and Underworld. They’re all headed to Netflix.
There’s some shows leaving in March so if any of these are on your “list” then it’s time to get watching before they up and leave.
March 1
- 12 Years a Slave
- Heartland Seasons 1-8
March 4
- Prison Break Seasons 1-4
- Angel Seasons 1-5
- Roswell Seasons 1-3
March 6
- The Finest Hours
March 9
- Daddy’s Home
March 16
- The Godfather trilogy
March 20
- Zootopia
March 31
- Zoolander 2
Now what’s headed to Netflix?
March 1
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Adel Karam: Live From Beirut
- Casino
- Fast and the Furious (2001)
- Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious (2009)
- Fast Five
- Love Beats Rhymes
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9
- Sisters
- Sleeping With Other People
- Steve Jobs
- Stomp the Yard
- The Forest
- The Rundown
- The Tale of Desperaux
- True to the Game
March 2
- Girls Incarcerated Season 1
- Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 5
March 3
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
March 4
- Expedition China
March 5
- Broadchurch Season 3
- The Brothers Grimm
March 6
- Borderline Season 1
- The Brothers Grimsby
- Benji (1974)
- Benji: Off the leash
- For the Love of Benji
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
March 8
- Ladies First
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2
March 9
- Collateral: Limited Series
- Love Season 3
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
- Nailed it Season 1
- The Outsiders (Netflix Original)
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Trolls The Beat Goes On! Season 2
- Wind River
March 12
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Troy: The Odyssey
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
March 13
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
- St. Vincent
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 1
March 15
- Before the Flood
- Tabula Rasa Season 1
- The Hollywood Masters Season 2
March 16
- Benji (Netflix Original)
- Edha Season 1
- Hitman’s Bodyguard
- On My Block Season 1
- Spirit Riding Free Season 4
- Take Your Pills
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
- Wild Wild Country Season 1
March 20
- The Standups Season 2
March 21
- Bob the Builder Mega Machines
- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments Season 3
March 23
- Alexa & Katie Season 1
- Dinotrux Supercharged Season 2
- Game Over, Man!
- Layla M.
- Race
- Roxanne Roxanne
- Requim Season 1
- Santa Clarita Diet Season 2
- SWORDGAI The Animation Part 1
- The Mechanism Season 1
March 29
- Alias Grace: Limited Series
- Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
March 30
- A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2
- Eye in the Sky
- First Match
- Happy Anniversary
- Rapture Season 1
- Trailer Park Boys Season 12
- The Titan
- Trump: An American Dream Season 1
March 31
- A Walk Among The Tombstones
- Bewitched
- Catfish
- Clerks 2
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hairspray (2007)
- Hanna
- Let Me In (2010)
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Pandorum
- RV
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- The Back-Up Plan
- The Crazies
- The Fifth Element
- The Man
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Winter’s Bone
- You Me Her Seasons 1-3
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Source: MobileSyrup and Mtlblog
