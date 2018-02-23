The Q Welcomes Bryan Adams Back To Victoria

Bryan Adams will bring The Ultimate Tour to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Tuesday June 05; tickets are priced at (including GST) $49, $69 and $99 plus service charges, and will go on sale Friday March 02 at 10am via Live Nation and Select Your Tickets, and via the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office. When Ed Bain returns to The Q Morning Show on Monday, he’ll fill you in on how you can win your tickets all week. Giddy-up.

