By Ryan Awram
February 23, 2018 01:22 pm
memorial service for ex-premier Dave Barrett on March 3rd

A state memorial service for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett has been set for 10am on Saturday, March 3rd at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium.

The service is open to the public.

Barrett, B.C.’s first NDP premier, died Feb. 2 at the age of 87. He had Alzheimer’s disease.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C., the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion or a charity of choice.

An online book of condolences has been set up at forms.gov.bc.ca/governments/condolence-message. A book of condolences at the legislature’s Hall of Honour will be available until March 2nd at 2 pm. Messages will be presented to Barrett’s family.

 

