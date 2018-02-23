Got Wood? Win Your Tickets For Victoria Beer Week’s All About The Wood Event From Scott James

Victoria Beer Week is back starting Friday March 02, and it’s good for what ales ya. The most specialized event on the schedule this year is All About The Wood, which features the most exclusive and rarest beers on Planet Earth. It’s a chance for everyone to get their beer geek on and taste the difference that wood aging makes in a wide selection of beers — and you and a friend could be a part of it courtesy of Mr. Q.

Monday February 26 through Friday March 02, join me at 1040am for Got Wood? I’ll tell you about someone famous who has “wood” somewhere in their name; text me at 250 475 100.3, tell me about whom I’m talking, and I’ll put you in the 150pm draw for two tickets to All About The Wood, Thursday March 08 at the Victoria Public Market.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Contests posts via RSS



Report A Typo