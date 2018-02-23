C.Saanich man identified by police in animal cruelty case

Central Saanich Police have identified a man charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found seriously hurt in January.

32-year-old Daniel Ruygrok was in court on Thursday and will make another appearance in late March.

He was arrested in January when a good Samaritan reported helping Ruygrok’s four- year-old Burmese/Mt.Cross dog by taking it to a veterinary hospital in Brentwood Bay.

The dog was allegedly suffering from broken bones to its face and leg.

He’s facing one charge of animal cruelty, for willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to a dog.