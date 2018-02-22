Greyhound Is Eliminating Victoria to Nanaimo Route, Among Others.

Greyhound Canada will be eliminating service on a number of routes around B.C., including Victoria to Nanaimo.

The Island routes are part of a package of routes approved for cancellation by the Passenger Transportation Board. “It’s a service that should be there,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said of the Victoria-to-Nanaimo run. “Bus transportation is important all over B.C.”

Island-based Wilson’s Transportation Ltd. has applied to operate on the route. The plans are to have a minimum of one morning run from Victoria to Nanaimo and a return trip later in the day.

Greyhound said on its website that its application to cancel routes “is a regrettably unavoidable response to a challenging transportation environment that is characterized by diminishing ridership, escalating costs and increased competition from publicly subsidized services.”

Greyhound will now operate only freight service on the Island.

