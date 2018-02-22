Skip to Content
Sail Into A New Job This Saturday At The Victoria Cruise Industry Alliance Job Fair

By Scott James
February 22, 2018 06:50 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Victoria Cruise Industry Alliance will be looking for job-seekers of all experience levels at their second annual job fair this Saturday.

Says Experience Victoria CEO Steve Earnshaw, “There’s an impressive variety of jobs available as a direct result of cruise ships visiting Victoria.” Earnshaw hired a Director of Operations as a result of last year’s VCIA job fair, and more than 800 jobs were created in the city as a direct result of cruise ship visits in 2017. This year, we’re expecting 247 arrivals and over 600,000 passengers; an increase in passengers means more jobs and more pressure on businesses to continue in their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of each passenger.

“The [cruise] ships have an incredibly positive ripple effect on the city. There’s a direct correlation between the number of passengers and number of jobs created and environmental advancements made”, says Andrew Capeau, President of Victoria Pedicab Company. His pedal-powered transportation fleet picks up thousands of passengers from the pier each season.

The Butchart Gardens, Wilson’s Transportation, Orca Spirit, CVS Tours, and other operations will be recruiting for a variety of positions, ranging from front-line to skilled trade and administrative-related roles.  The job fair is on this Saturday from 10am til 2pm at Ogden Point’s Pier B.

