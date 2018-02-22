Skip to Content
City of Victoria takes heat for canceling emergency workshop because of snow

By Art Aronson
February 22, 2018 09:36 am
The City of Victoria took some heat on Wednesday for cancelling their Emergency Preparedness Workshop because of the snow.

People on social media were quick to point out how ironic it was. Some people even wondered if it was a joke.

 

There was an estimated six cm of snow that fell in hardest hit areas of Victoria last night and Environment Canada issued a late afternoon snow fall warning.

The City’s twitter account had some fun with it later that night with this tweet:

 

 

 

