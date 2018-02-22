City of Victoria takes heat for canceling emergency workshop because of snow

The City of Victoria took some heat on Wednesday for cancelling their Emergency Preparedness Workshop because of the snow.

Due to snow, tonight's Emergency Preparedness Workshop at City Hall has been CANCELLED. We'll look into rescheduling. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. #yyj #yyjevents — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) February 22, 2018

People on social media were quick to point out how ironic it was. Some people even wondered if it was a joke.

Sorry but is that not somewhat ironic? — Jon Stovell (@JonStovell) February 22, 2018

Ha! The rest of Canada just laughed out loud! — Canadian (@CapitalOttawa) February 22, 2018

There was an estimated six cm of snow that fell in hardest hit areas of Victoria last night and Environment Canada issued a late afternoon snow fall warning.

The City’s twitter account had some fun with it later that night with this tweet: