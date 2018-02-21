[video footage] investigation continues into the sexual assault of 12 year-old at Bay Centre

Victoria Police continue their investigation into the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl that occurred just after noon on February 18th.

Investigators are now releasing video which shows the suspect both in the mall then travelling north on Douglas Street:

The suspect is described as a male, 40 years of age, of average height, with a medium build. During the incident he wore glasses, a camouflage toque, a grey hat, a dark hoodie, a black winter jacket and jeans.

If you recognize this man, or have information on this incident, please call the VicPD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. If you see this man, please call 911.