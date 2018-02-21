Scott ‘n Tessa Will Skate To A Tragically Hip Song This Sunday

Canadian ice dancing darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who have the Internets in a tizzy (and speculating about whether they’re in love) after nabbing a pair of gold medals during their final Olympic run in Pyeongchang, will pay their respects to another legendary Canadian before they get on the plane back to The Great White North.

The duo will perform a routine to The Tragically Hip‘s Long Time Running, as a tribute to the late Gord Downie, at this Sunday’s figure skating exhibition gala; that traditional Olympic-closing extravaganza features performances by the medal winners, unfettered by competition rules.

“When I think about Gord and I think about the Hip and what they’ve been able to do, it’s kind of the soundtrack to being Canadian almost,” Moir says. “It’s special for us that we get to skate to the Hip, and it’s our tribute to one of my heroes and a guy who was so wonderfully weird, and just how he embraced life.”

Says Virtue, “We’re both huge fans, and Scott just asked if we could somehow choreograph a little tribute and we thought maybe it would only be for that one competition, but it’s been lovely to take the ice and to celebrate a Canadian hero, and it means a lot to us. The lyrics of ‘Long Time Running’ also are easy for us to connect with for our career, but we’re really looking forward to performing that on Olympic ice.”

Previously, they gave a nod to Downie and The Hip with a routine set to that song late last year. After they heard about Downie’s passing that month, they changed up their choreography to fit with the track, and performed it at the Skate Canada International Competition on Sunday October 29.

Love, Dr. Scott James



