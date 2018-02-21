job search: 10 Best Places To Work in B.C.

The list of the 10 best places to work in British Columbia has been compiled by the job site Indeed. The job search-engine says their list is based on hundreds of thousands of company reviews from employees.

Industries featured on the list, including retail, cosmetics, construction and education.

U.K.-launched cosmetics company Lush makes the top of the list. In second place according to Indeed is the University of B.C., followed by Simon Fraser University. Tech retailer Best Buy rounds out the top five.

The full list:

1. Lush Cosmetics

2. University of British Columbia

3. Simon Fraser University

4. Ledcor

5. Best Buy

6. Lululemon Athletica

7. TELUS Communications

8. Fraser Health Authority

9. London Drugs

10. Aritzia