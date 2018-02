Victoria International Airport is announcing a $19.4 million expansion over the next 27 months.

The airport is expanding the lower passenger departure lounge, doubling it’s seating capacity and creating dedicated aircraft gates and a covered walkway to the Tarmac.

The expansion is to meet demand from the rising passenger numbers as well as to accommodate bigger aircrafts.

Passenger numbers climbed to record 1.9 million last year and is expected to exceed two million this year.