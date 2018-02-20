Queens of the Sone Age Live Cover “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

Queens of the Sone Age surprised fans on Saturday night by covering Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” The song came 3rd in their encore at the Los Angeles Forum.

Though it was their first live performance of the classic hit, fans know – it’s not their only connection to the legend. Their friendship began when Elton called frontman Josh Homme out of the blue. Homme said, “He called me on the phone and it took me a minute to work out if I was being punked or not.”

Afterwards they recorded together and Elton told the band they needed an “actual queen.” In 2013, Elton contributed vocals and played piano on “Fairweather Friends” which appears on the Queens of the Stone Age album, Like Clockwork.

~Graham