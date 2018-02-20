Have you seen Langford teen Ashley Garland?

West Shore RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing Langford teen.
17 year-old Ashley Garland was last seen last Wednesday, February 14th.
Garland is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area or Comox Valley.
She’s described as white, dyed black hair, blue eyes, standing 5’8 at about 141 pounds.
If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca.