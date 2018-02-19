Our Lovable Roadie Chris In The Wounded Warrior Run BC 2018!

The 2018 Wounded Warrior Run BC kicked off this morning and our lovable roadie Chris Loran is doing his best to keep up with the rest of the squad!

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of 7 runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just 7 days. This year our team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

Their live tracker and stops is here if you want to track where they are.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

The finally is on Sunday February 25th at the back of the Legislatures Police and Firefighter memorial at the corner of Superior and Menzies. The team is schedules to arrive at 3:45PM.

~Graham