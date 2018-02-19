Victoria Beer Week comp tickets: interested in a crab boil with craft beer?

Victoria Beer Week festival at Victoria Public Market returns March 2 – 10, proudly sponsored by 100.3 The Q!

The Q! Afternoon Show has your chance to win a pair of complimentary tickets to a cool event. Fishing For Beer celebrates the best of seafood and craft beer. Sample a bunch of beers along with the freshest fish and shellfish from local vendors.

All week (February 19 – 23) at 4:40pm get ready to TEXT 2504751003 a special message. I’ll give you details then. Minutes later we’ll announce an instant winner of a pair of tickets to Fishing For Beer.